Allworth Financial LP Has $21.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 481,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 73,197 shares during the period. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,882,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,042,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 221,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $53.49.

