Allworth Financial LP Has $61.61 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $61,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $298.79 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

