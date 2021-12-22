Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,251 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $21,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.11. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $110.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

