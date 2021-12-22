Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,668 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,968,000 after buying an additional 163,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,015,000 after buying an additional 138,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,044,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $162.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day moving average is $164.32. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.45 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

