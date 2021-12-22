Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,965 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $218.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.94 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.