Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.68% of Ally Financial worth $122,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $895,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

