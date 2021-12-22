Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,869.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,895.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,747.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

