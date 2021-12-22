Alphr finance (ALPHR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $27,993.00

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $341,064.25 and approximately $27,993.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.48 or 0.08117534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,533.49 or 1.00082433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00073236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00050286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

