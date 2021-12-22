ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 29th (NASDAQ:ALORU)

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:ALORU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 29th. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ALORU stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

