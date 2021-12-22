Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $466.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post sales of $466.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.00 million and the lowest is $461.90 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $453.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

AIMC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,293,000 after purchasing an additional 846,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after purchasing an additional 465,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69,768 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,753,000 after purchasing an additional 863,139 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Read More: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.