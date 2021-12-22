Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Down 3.7%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.81 and last traded at $45.99. 129,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,156,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

The stock has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 270,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

