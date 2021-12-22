Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASGTF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Altus Group stock remained flat at $$54.52 during trading on Wednesday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

