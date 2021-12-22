Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIF shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,370,847.68.

Altus Group stock traded up C$0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$69.00. 24,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,671. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$65.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.03.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. Analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.30%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

