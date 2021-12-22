Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.01.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

