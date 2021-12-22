Amalgamated Bank Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.09% of Stifel Financial worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.85%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

