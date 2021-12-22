Amalgamated Bank Has $6.15 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 87.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 16.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRMB stock opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.90. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

