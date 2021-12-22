Amalgamated Bank Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after buying an additional 901,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,213,000 after acquiring an additional 770,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average is $89.59.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,529 shares of company stock worth $32,702,098. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

