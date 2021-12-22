Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $164.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.41. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

