Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of AGCO worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in AGCO by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 14.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 24.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 61,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGCO. Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.