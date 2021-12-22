Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,167 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Aspen Technology worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $149.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

