Amalgamated Bank Sells 623 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,056 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,817,000 after acquiring an additional 79,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.75.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $202.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.33 and a 200-day moving average of $193.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

