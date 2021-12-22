Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,648 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 51.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.