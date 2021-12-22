Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $113,458.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $12.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,420.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,068. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,460.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3,436.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

