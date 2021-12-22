Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $113,458.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $12.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,420.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,068. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,460.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3,436.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
