Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $666,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,544.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $896,695,000 after buying an additional 244,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,408.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,457.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,436.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

