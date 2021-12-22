Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.7% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $252,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,408.34 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,457.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3,436.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

