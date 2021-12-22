Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $555.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will post $555.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $567.10 million. Amedisys reported sales of $550.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $158.32 on Wednesday. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $133.62 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.