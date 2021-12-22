America First Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 5.7% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $4.81 on Wednesday, hitting $236.76. 40,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $241.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.38.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

