America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.03 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,199 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 5.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,317,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.84. The stock had a trading volume of 151,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $241.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $139.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.88.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,373,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

