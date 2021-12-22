American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on AEO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cfra cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE AEO opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 98,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.