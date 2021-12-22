American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.98.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

