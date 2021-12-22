American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.63

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.63 and last traded at $38.63, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.19.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

