American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce sales of $342.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $336.40 million to $344.40 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $299.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

