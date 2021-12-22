American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.20

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.20 and traded as low as C$3.49. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$3.67, with a volume of 251,258 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.20. The stock has a market cap of C$288.62 million and a PE ratio of -10.58.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Director Robert Francis O’neill purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 860,349 shares in the company, valued at C$3,441,396. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $86,960.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

