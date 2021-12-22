American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.16

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.16 and traded as high as $38.00. American National Bankshares shares last traded at $37.89, with a volume of 14,200 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $408.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.20%. Analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 108.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 108,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 215.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

