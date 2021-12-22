AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,415 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.53% of AmerisourceBergen worth $125,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,124,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,014,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $836,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABC opened at $127.61 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $129.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average of $120.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

