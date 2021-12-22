Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sidoti

Equities researchers at Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. 8,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,221. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $560,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,065,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 210.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 318.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

