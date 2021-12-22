Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. 28,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,232,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

