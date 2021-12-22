Amon (AMN) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Amon has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $1,778.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Amon has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00042017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00209910 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

