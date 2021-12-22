AmonD (AMON) Trading Up 21.5% This Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $2,943.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.69 or 0.08128868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,855.71 or 1.00169769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00073517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002665 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,830,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.