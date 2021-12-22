Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells $184,934.40 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $184,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.42. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $22.78.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $612,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,881,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $3,729,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

