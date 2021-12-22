AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.01

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.01 and traded as high as $18.34. AMREP shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 20,042 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $131.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Director Edward B. Cloues II acquired 1,950 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $28,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMREP during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMREP by 113.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMREP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMREP by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AMREP by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

