Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,471 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $41,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $172.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.44 and a 200-day moving average of $171.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Truist upped their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

