Analysts Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce $45.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.33 million. Agenus posted sales of $31.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $320.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.40 million to $351.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $71.93 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $85.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

AGEN stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Agenus by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Agenus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 540,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Agenus by 370.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 535.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 759,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 639,900 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777.

