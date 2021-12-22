Analysts Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $631.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $119.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $67.04 and a 52 week high of $124.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.81.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

