Analysts Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Post -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will post ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). AVROBIO posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $171.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 187,597 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

