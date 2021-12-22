Analysts Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Post -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will post ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). AVROBIO posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75).
NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $171.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 187,597 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
AVROBIO Company Profile
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
