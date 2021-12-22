Analysts Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce $214.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.90 million and the lowest is $198.40 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $19.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 998%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $459.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $475.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $407.35 million, with estimates ranging from $270.80 million to $543.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $309,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $766,310. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.40. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $21.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

