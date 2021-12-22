Analysts Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.30). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after buying an additional 555,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 120,322 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 58,889 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $297.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.05.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

