Analysts Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will report $155.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.24 million to $156.52 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $639.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.93 million to $640.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $685.61 million, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $697.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.06 million.

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Shares of MAX opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.67. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $140,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $31,720.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,532 over the last 90 days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

