Analysts Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. RadNet reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDNT. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,090,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RadNet by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in RadNet by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in RadNet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. RadNet has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.