Analysts Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. City Office REIT posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 150.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $492,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 18.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $831.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.